SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $393.14 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.20 and a 200-day moving average of $535.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.