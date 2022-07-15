Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $433.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.