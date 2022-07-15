Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

