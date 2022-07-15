TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $534.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

