Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.