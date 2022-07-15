Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,014,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,442,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 144,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $59.29 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

