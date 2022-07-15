Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,953 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

