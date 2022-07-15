Truist Financial Corp Sells 296,631 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

