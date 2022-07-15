Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.12.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $81.18 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

