Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.20 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.