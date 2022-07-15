United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.58.

UPS stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.87. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.