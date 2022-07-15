USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

USNA opened at $65.12 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.