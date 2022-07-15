Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,307 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

AMZN stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

