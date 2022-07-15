Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $25.61

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $24.21. Veracyte shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 11,153 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.