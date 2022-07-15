Viridian Ria LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viridian Ria LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,672,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 144.8% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,247.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,526.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

