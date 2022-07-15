Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $147.27 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

