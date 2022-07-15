Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

