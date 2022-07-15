Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 32,020 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 219.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,247.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,526.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

