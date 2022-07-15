Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

JNJ stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

