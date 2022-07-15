West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

