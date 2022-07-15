WestEnd Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,563.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $134.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

