Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE WY opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.