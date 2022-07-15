White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

