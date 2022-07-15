White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,234.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

