Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,247.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,526.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

