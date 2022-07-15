Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Xperi worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Xperi by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,010,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 92,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Xperi Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.