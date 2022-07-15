Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $430,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.