Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PING shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PING stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.