Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 110 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,436,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $320.18 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $960.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

