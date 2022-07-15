Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,449 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

