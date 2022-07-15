Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,456 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIXX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,574,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 994,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 325,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.