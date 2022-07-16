10,406 Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 817.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at $2,555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $558.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

