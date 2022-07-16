12,957 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $288,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 95.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $234,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

