13,842 Shares in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $1.19 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. Research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Latch in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

