16,649 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $14.25 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWCO. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

