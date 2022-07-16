19,614 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Anika Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $32,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,857.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 million, a P/E ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.02. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

