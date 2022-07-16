20,196 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Goff John C acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.