31,344 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Astec Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Astec Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Astec Industries Stock Up 3.8 %
ASTE opened at $43.15 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $985.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.
Astec Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Astec Industries Profile
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
