31,609 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $601.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

