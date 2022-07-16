32,911 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

