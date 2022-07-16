3,469 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

