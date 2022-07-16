8,796 Shares in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATLC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.86 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

