Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

