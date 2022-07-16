Activest Wealth Management Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

