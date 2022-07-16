ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of ADTRAN worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $996.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

