Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,929.6% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm Stock Up 5.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.