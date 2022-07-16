AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in AGCO by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

