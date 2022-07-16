Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.57.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

