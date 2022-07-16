Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

