Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

