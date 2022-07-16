Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.
Insider Activity
Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.